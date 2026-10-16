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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man found murdered on foot overbridge

Gurugram: Man found murdered on foot overbridge

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:30 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A man was allegedly beaten to death with an interlocking brick on a foot overbridge located opposite the Police Lines in Gurugram.

The victim’s body was completely covered in blood and bore signs of severe injuries.

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After getting information about the incident, a police team from the Sector 14 police station arrived at the scene and took custody of the body. The deceased had not identified yet.

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An interlocking tile stained with blood was found lying next to the body. It is suspected that the assailant used the tile to strike the individual, taking his life.

“Based on the crime scene and preliminary investigation, a murder case was registered following a complaint filed by the investigating officer. We have taken a suspect into custody and are questioning him,” said inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 14 police station.

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