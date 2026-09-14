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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram man held for attacking father with knife over money

Gurugram man held for attacking father with knife over money

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:56 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The suspect has been identified as Lakhan of Fazilka. File
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The Gurugram police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking his father with a knife following a dispute over money, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Suraj, a native of Madhubani district in Bihar, was arrested from Nathupur, where he currently resides, the police said.

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According to the police, the man’s father, who runs a grocery shop in Nathupur, approached them on Saturday and alleged that his son attacked him on the neck during the intervening night of September 11-12 with the intention of causing a life-threatening injury.

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A case was registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station on the basis of the complaint.

A team from the Nathupur police post arrested Suraj, they said.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he was unemployed and frequently demanded money from his father.

On the night of September 11-12, Suraj again demanded money from his father, who refused, following which he allegedly took two blades from his father’s shop, tied them to a knife and attacked him, a senior police officer said.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from the scene, the police said.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, police said.

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