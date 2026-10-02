Gurugram man held for cheating Italian woman of Rs 98,000

Gurugram cyber police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly cheating an Italian woman of 900 euros (around Rs 98,000) by promising to marry her and seeking money for AI video creation.

The accused, identified as Akhil, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Gurugram’s Sector 17, allegedly befriended the woman, Paola Bertolini, through Instagram and introduced himself as an AI film creator.

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According to her complaint, she transferred 450 euros to him through Western Union on August 4 and another 450 euros on September 10. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime West police station following her complaint.

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Police arrested Akhil from the Sector 17 area and recovered a mobile phone allegedly used in the crime.

ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat said the accused had the money transferred to his bank account through Muthoot Finance. After bank charges, Rs 67,297 was credited to his account.

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The accused, a B.Sc. graduate, had worked as a technical support employee before losing his job in July 2025, police said. Further investigation is under way.