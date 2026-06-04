Gurugram man held for killing brother after row over drinking

The Gurugram police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly murdering his elder brother by striking him on the head with a brick and a spade following an argument over alcohol consumption, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Aman, was produced before a city court and taken on one day of police remand for further questioning, police said.

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According to investigators, Rajendra Park police station received information on May 31 that a young man was lying dead inside a house in Daulatabad village. A police team reached the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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The forensic science team and crime branch personnel were also called in to assist with the investigation.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Ashish, a resident of Daulatabad. Family members told police that Ashish had gone to his old house, where he was later found dead with severe head injuries.

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Based on the family's complaint, police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. During the probe, officers arrested Aman, the deceased's younger brother, from the Sector 106 area.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased Ashish was his own brother and a heavy drinker. On the day of the incident, another man had come to Ashish’s house to consume alcohol. When Aman asked the man to leave, an argument broke out between the two brothers,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

“The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which Aman allegedly struck Ashish on the head with a brick and a spade, causing serious injuries that led to his death. The accused is being questioned while on police remand,” the spokesperson added.