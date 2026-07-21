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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man held for killing wife over cooking dispute

Gurugram: Man held for killing wife over cooking dispute

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A dispute over cooking dinner turned fatal when an intoxicated man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Gurugram. The accused initially misled the police by claiming that his wife had died after consuming excessive alcohol, but was arrested after the post-mortem report revealed she had been strangled.

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According to the police, a woman was found dead on July 16 in the shanties near the Badshahpur vegetable market.

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After receiving information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Talmai.

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The woman’s husband, Dinesh, told the police that both of them used to consume alcohol. His wife consumed excessive alcohol on the day of the incident, leading to his death. The police initially began an investigation and awaited the post-mortem report. A senior investigating officer said the post-mortem report revealed that the woman died due to strangulation and suffocation. The police subsequently detained Dinesh.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that he had an argument with his wife over cooking dinner while he was under the influence of liquor. As the argument escalated, he strangled her to death.

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“Dinesh, who hails from Lucknow, was living with his wife in a rented shanty in the Badshahpur area. The police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

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