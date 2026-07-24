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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man held for rape, Rs 20L loan fraud

Gurugram: Man held for rape, Rs 20L loan fraud

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:46 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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According to the police, the complainant, an employee of a finance company, lodged a complaint at Sector-9 Police Station on July 10.Representational image
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The Gurugram police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her and fraudulently securing loans worth around Rs 20 lakh in her name through a conspiracy with an associate.

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According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint at the DLF Phase-3 police station on March 26, alleging that she met the accused through a matrimonial website in 2024. He allegedly lured her into a relationship by falsely promising marriage and was in a physical relationship with her.

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The complainant further alleged that the accused, along with an associate, arranged loans worth approximately Rs 20 lakh in her name from various financial institutions and transferred the amount to their own bank accounts.

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The duo later stopped paying the loan EMIs, refused to marry her and severed all contact.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case at DLF Phase-3 police station and launched an investigation.

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During the investigation, the main accused was arrested from Gurugram on Wednesday.

He was identified as Akshay Bhatt (30), a native of Phagi in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, who is currently residing in Pratap Nagar, Haldighati, Jaipur.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to falsely promising marriage to the complainant and, in conspiracy with another person, obtaining loans in her name, transferring the money into their own accounts.

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