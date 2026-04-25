icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram man takes sex-enhancing drug before meeting fiancée, dies of overdose

Gurugram man takes sex-enhancing drug before meeting fiancée, dies of overdose

A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that Lal had invited his fiancee to meet him, but he died before

article_Author
PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:44 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

A 29-year-old man living in a rented PG flat in Sector 53 area died allegedly after an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, with police recovering wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased, Rohit Lal, was a native of Nagpur and worked in the office of the Quality Council of India, New Delhi and lived in a rented flat in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when Lal's co-worker informed the police.

Advertisement

According to the co-worker, the two often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, they added.

After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the young man lying dead on the bed. Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said police.

Advertisement

A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that Lal had invited his fiancee to meet him, but he died before.

Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack.

"We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts