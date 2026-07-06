Gurugram man ‘washes sins’ in Haridwar with lover after murdering wife; arrested

A Gurugram man allegedly murdered his 22-year-old wife with the help of his lover, stuffed her body in a bathroom and then travelled to Haridwar in an apparent bid to “wash away their sins” before fleeing to Nepal, a police investigation has revealed.

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The accused, identified as Ankit (25), a resident of Manesar, and his alleged lover, Rajni Devi (38), a resident of Aurangabad village in Jhajjar district, were arrested after they secretly returned to Manesar. The duo had been on the run for over a month.

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Madhu, who had married Ankit in February this year, went missing on May 21. Her in-laws allegedly told her family that she had run away from home. Her relatives searched for her and contacted her in-laws, but did not get a satisfactory response. The family subsequently suspected the involvement of Madhu’s husband and his family in her disappearance.

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The case took a grim turn on May 22 when Madhu’s bullet-riddled body was recovered from a room in Manesar. According to the police, Ankit had allegedly planned the murder in advance. On May 21, he took his wife to a rented room occupied by Rajni and allegedly shot her dead there. The body was then locked inside the bathroom.

Investigators found that Ankit had allegedly procured the pistol used for the murder from Uttar Pradesh around two months before the crime and hidden it in Rajni’s room. Police questioning also revealed that Ankit and Rajni had allegedly been in a relationship for the past three years.

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After the murder, the duo allegedly travelled to Haridwar. The police said they went there in an apparent attempt to “wash away their sins” before fleeing to Nepal to evade arrest. The accused returned to India on June 30 and secretly came back to Manesar. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them.

The duo were produced before a court and sent to five-day police remand. The police are investigating the sequence of events that led to the crime, the procurement of the murder weapon and whether anyone else helped the accused before or after the crime.