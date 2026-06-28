Gurugram: Manesar civic body razes RMC plant

A team from the Manesar Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal RMC plant on Naurangpur Road with a bulldozer on Friday. The plant had been operating without the required permission.

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DTP Rajendra Sharma of the Manesar Municipal Corporation said the SBJ RMC plant on Naurangpur Road spread over nearly four acres and was functioning without valid approval. More than 30 such illegal RMC plants have been identified within the municipal limits, and action will soon be taken against all of them.

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“The drive against illegal construction and establishments operating without permission in the municipal area will continue. We appeal to the public to obtain the necessary approvals from the concerned department before starting any construction. Strict action will be taken, without discrimination, against anyone found violating the rules,” said DTP Sharma.