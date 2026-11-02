DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram may adopt Pune’s Google Maps data-driven model to ease traffic congestion

Gurugram may adopt Pune’s Google Maps data-driven model to ease traffic congestion

DC writes to GMDA CEO, proposes pilot project at 10-15 chronically congested junctions

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:51 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Model uses Google Maps data to identify traffic hotspots and diagnose bottlenecks
Advertisement

Gurugram commuters struggling with daily traffic jams may soon get some relief, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) working on a data-driven traffic congestion model based on Pune’s initiative, which uses Google Maps vehicle movement data to identify and address congestion hotspots.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has written to GMDA CEO PC Meena, suggesting the adoption of the model in Gurugram. In a letter dated November 2, he said the Pune City Traffic Police’s initiative had “a direct bearing” on the problems Gurugram faces. He also enclosed the solution provider’s case study.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, the DC said Pune faced traffic issues similar to those in Gurugram, particularly around corporate hubs, but managed them effectively using Google Maps data and other tools.

Advertisement

“We really need to incorporate what other cities are doing, not just in India but across the world. We are looking into the nitty-gritties of the Pune model and how we can fit it and use it for Gurugram,” Singh said.

Pune Traffic Police began live monitoring of 964 roads in January 2026, with data refreshed every two minutes. The initiative used aggregated probe data from Google Maps’ Roads Management Insights service. The software-only platform required no new cameras, sensors or civil works. Camera coverage in Pune extends to less than 5 per cent of its roads, but the remaining network became measurable within weeks.

Advertisement

Every road segment was ranked based on delays against its own baseline for each 15-minute window of the week. About 5 per cent of road links accounted for nearly half of the city’s traffic delays. Chronic bottlenecks were distinguished from incidental congestion through 20 to 30 days of observation.

The cause of congestion at each priority junction was then diagnosed, whether it was a bus stop on a flyover approach, a construction-related merge, parking spillover or waterlogging at an underpass.

The Traffic Police provided the Pune Municipal Corporation with a junction-level brief for each priority location, detailing its rank, peak hours of disruption, severity, cause, recommendations and a map layer for engineers. Twenty-two junctions and 32 roads were taken up under a multi-agency drive covering the removal of encroachments, retiming of traffic signals and clearing of merges.

Pune Police said the average speed on major corridors rose from 20 kmph to 26.8 kmph in two months, an increase of about 34 per cent. The DC noted that these figures were reported by the police and the solution provider and “would need to be independently verified”.

The DC wrote that problem junctions in Gurugram were still identified largely through complaints, field assessments by the Gurugram Traffic Police and camera coverage under the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The city has no continuously measured, network-wide baseline to assess the selection of a junction or the impact of an intervention. As a result, requests to engineering agencies are not always backed by data.

He added that waterlogging at underpasses during this monsoon, which brought entire corridors to a standstill, had highlighted the importance of acting on forecasts rather than responding after traffic came to a halt.

The proposed model is intended to cover roads under the GMDA, the Municipal Corporation and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It could be implemented through the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

As a first step, the DC has suggested a pilot project covering 10 to 15 chronically congested junctions. The GMDA and Gurugram Traffic Police would jointly prepare a ranked list of these locations, conduct root-cause diagnoses and prepare junction-level engineering briefs.

The agencies concerned would then take up the required works, with the impact measured through before-and-after assessments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts