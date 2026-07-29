DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram MC nod to 26 works worth Rs 171 crore

Gurugram MC nod to 26 works worth Rs 171 crore

Projects pending since decade to be prioritised

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
Advertisement

The Finance and Contract Committee (FCC) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday gave administrative approval to 26 development works worth Rs 171 crore, in its ninth meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra.

Advertisement

The approved works are aimed at strengthening basic infrastructure across the city and include construction and reconstruction of roads, expansion of drinking water and sewerage networks, stormwater drainage, strengthening of the electrical system, installation of CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar and technology-based water management systems.

Advertisement

The committee gave priority to basic facilities that have been pending in various city wards for nearly a decade, including drinking water supply, sewer lines, rainwater drainage, road reconstruction and interlocking tiles.

Advertisement

Approval was also given for installing electro-magnetic flow meters, SCADA systems and RTU panels at MCG’s boosting stations, setting up a reserve store to deal with emergencies, installing LED street lights across various areas, and setting up 235 CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar.

Areas that received approval for development works include Khandsa, Sector-10, Saraswati Enclave, Malibu Town, Tigra, Sector 50, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Darbaripur, Arjun Nagar, Sikandarpur, Dundahera, Sarhaul, Sector 22A, Palam Vihar, Sector 17A, Sector 17C and South City-1, with works related to roads, drinking water, sewerage and drainage.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts