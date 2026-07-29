Gurugram MC nod to 26 works worth Rs 171 crore

The Finance and Contract Committee (FCC) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday gave administrative approval to 26 development works worth Rs 171 crore, in its ninth meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra.

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The approved works are aimed at strengthening basic infrastructure across the city and include construction and reconstruction of roads, expansion of drinking water and sewerage networks, stormwater drainage, strengthening of the electrical system, installation of CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar and technology-based water management systems.

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The committee gave priority to basic facilities that have been pending in various city wards for nearly a decade, including drinking water supply, sewer lines, rainwater drainage, road reconstruction and interlocking tiles.

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Approval was also given for installing electro-magnetic flow meters, SCADA systems and RTU panels at MCG’s boosting stations, setting up a reserve store to deal with emergencies, installing LED street lights across various areas, and setting up 235 CCTV cameras in Sadar Bazar.

Areas that received approval for development works include Khandsa, Sector-10, Saraswati Enclave, Malibu Town, Tigra, Sector 50, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Darbaripur, Arjun Nagar, Sikandarpur, Dundahera, Sarhaul, Sector 22A, Palam Vihar, Sector 17A, Sector 17C and South City-1, with works related to roads, drinking water, sewerage and drainage.