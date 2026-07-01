Gurugram MCG fires 4 employees over fraud, fake attendance and AI image manipulation

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has dismissed four employees after departmental inquiries found them guilty of serious misconduct, including manipulation of official records, fake GPS-based attendance, misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to falsely dispose of public complaints and procedural violations in property tax cases.

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The action was ordered by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya following departmental investigations, personal hearings and scrutiny of documentary evidence. The employees were found guilty of violating service rules, dereliction of duty, preparing false records and misusing their official positions, following which their services were terminated with immediate effect.

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Among those dismissed are property tax computer operators Neeraj Vashisht and Ankur Arora.

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According to the inquiry, the two allegedly deviated from the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), while handling property ID and property tax cases by raising unwarranted objections, resulting in delays in processing genuine applications and causing inconvenience to citizens. Authorities said the employees failed to provide satisfactory explanations during the inquiry and personal hearings.

In another case, Assistant Sanitation Inspector Wasim, appointed under the HKRN scheme, was dismissed after the inquiry found that he had used AI-based photo editing to upload manipulated images on the grievance portal, falsely showing public complaints as resolved without carrying out any actual field work.

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Officials termed the act a serious case of misconduct, fraud and tampering with government records.

Assistant Sanitation Inspector Sonu, also appointed under HKRN, was found to have marked his attendance on the corporation’s attendance portal through GPS spoofing despite allegedly remaining absent from his place of duty. The inquiry concluded that the employee had fraudulently manipulated his attendance record. His services were also terminated with immediate effect.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation’s highest priority is to provide citizens with timely, transparent and quality public services. He warned that any violation of rules, fraud, negligence or misuse of official position by officers or employees would not be tolerated and that strict disciplinary action would continue against anyone found guilty of such misconduct.