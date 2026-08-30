Gurugram Metro expansion gains pace

The Gurugram Metro Expansion Project achieved a construction milestone on Saturday by successfully lifting its first 160-tonne U-girder. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said with the lifting of the first U-girder, construction work on the project has entered a new phase.

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The government’s objective is to provide modern and improved public transport facilities so that civic amenities expand in tandem with the city’s development, he said. “While accelerating the construction, adherence to quality and safety standards is also being ensured,” he added.

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