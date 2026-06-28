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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram MLA seeks intervention of Rajnath Singh as 900-metre 'defence zone' affects 4 lakh residents

Gurugram MLA seeks intervention of Rajnath Singh as 900-metre 'defence zone' affects 4 lakh residents

Having shot a letter to the PMO, Mukesh Sharma meets Defence Minister

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:36 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.
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Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought the Centre's intervention in resolving three long-pending civic issues affecting lakhs of residents. The issues include the 900-metre restricted zone around the Gurugram-Faridabad Ammunition Depot, the proposed elevated road from CRPF Chowk to Kamdhenu Gaushala and the reopening of the Air Force gate between Sectors 17A and 17B.

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Submitting a detailed memorandum, Sharma urged the Defence Minister to direct the departments concerned to examine the issues and coordinate with the Haryana Government for their early resolution while ensuring that national security remained uncompromised.

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The MLA said the 900-metre restricted zone continued to affect nearly four lakh residents living in more than 30 colonies across Gurugram and Faridabad, many of whom had been engaged in a decades-long battle for the legal recognition and regularisation of their properties. Despite receiving electricity, water and sewer connections and paying property tax and other government levies, residents continue to face restrictions on development works, property registrations and statutory approvals.

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Referring to recent observations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sharma said the earlier notification issued under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, had ceased to be effective and that the Central Government was empowered to issue a fresh notification based on present-day security requirements.

Sharma requested the Defence Ministry to undertake a fresh assessment and issue a new notification that safeguards national security while addressing the hardships faced by residents of affected areas, including Sectors 14, 17 and 18, parts of Sectors 5 and 12A, Old DLF Colony, Dharam Colony, Carterpuri, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram, Sukhrali Enclave, Ashok Vihar Phase III, Sheetla Colony and the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Temple area.

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Sharma also sought the Defence Ministry's support for the proposed elevated road along Old Najafgarh Road from CRPF Chowk to Kamdhenu Gaushala, stating that it would ease chronic congestion on Sheetla Mata Road and reduce travel time between the Gurugram Bus Stand area and Dwarka from nearly 90 minutes to around 15 minutes. He requested expedited no objection certificates (NOCs) and other statutory approvals, besides proposing the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate with the Haryana Government and GMDA.

The MLA further urged the Defence Minister to consider reopening the Air Force gate between Sectors 17A and 17B under a controlled security mechanism. He said reopening the gate with regulated access or restricted timings would provide significant relief to residents, students, office-goers and emergency services while reducing traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

Sharma said his requests were aimed at striking a balance between national security and public interest and expressed hope that the Defence Ministry would take a positive view of the long-pending issues affecting residents of Gurugram and Faridabad.

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