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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram monsoon mayhem: MCG identifies 4 trouble spots; here's the plan in the works

Gurugram monsoon mayhem: MCG identifies 4 trouble spots; here's the plan in the works

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has set a one-year deadline for the work and directed officials to prepare a coordinated action plan, drawing on technical inputs from IIT-Gandhinagar

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:06 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Vehicles stranded on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Gurugram. PTI
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A day after monsoon rain threw the city into chaos, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has marked four key trouble spots — Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Medanta underpass and Sheetla Mata Road — and is banking on water injection wells as a permanent fix.

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MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya held a review meeting with senior officials of the MCG and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with civic body councillors, to finalise a technical plan for the four stretches that turned into flashpoints during Monday’s downpour.

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Water injection wells are deep-bore structures that channel surface rainwater directly into underground aquifers instead of letting it pool on roads or overload stormwater drains. Unlike conventional drains that simply move water sideways to a discharge point, injection wells push it downward, recharging groundwater while cutting the volume that surface drains have to handle during peak rainfall.

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For the four identified spots, MCG is planning wells with a capacity of 48 to 80 litres per second each, paired with underground water storage tanks to hold overflow before it is gradually released or absorbed. Officials said the combined system is being designed to handle three times the volume of an actual rainfall event, giving the city a buffer against the kind of intense, short-duration downpours that have repeatedly overwhelmed its drainage network.

Dahiya set a one-year deadline to complete the work and directed officials to prepare a coordinated action plan, drawing on technical inputs from IIT-Gandhinagar. He said the approach marks a shift from reactive measures — pumping and desilting after the fact — to a long-term, technology-based solution for chronically flood-prone stretches.

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