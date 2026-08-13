Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh seeks broad rail link for south Haryana

Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has taken up a rail development agenda for south Haryana with the Railway Ministry, pressing for faster station redevelopment, new halts, and safety infrastructure across his Lok Sabha constituency.

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Among the key issues flagged is the seven-year delay in executing the Farrukhnagar-Charkhi Dadri rail line via Jhajjar — a 65-km stretch surveyed and approved in the 2015-16 Railway Budget, but yet to see ground work. He also renewed his 2021 demand for a washing line at the Rewari Junction, once India’s largest metre-gauge junction with rail links in six directions.

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For the Rewari station, he sought halts for the Duronto Express, Rajdhani, Vande Bharat Bikaner and Sampark Kranti trains, foot-overbridges, and better upkeep of the station’s neglected steam engine heritage museum. At Pataudi Road station, he asked for restoration of the pre-Covid Ranichauri Express halt, additional stoppages, underpasses and a flyover.

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The other demands include Sunday DEMU services to Farrukhnagar via Garhi Harsaru and Ichhapuri, extension of the existing foot-overbridge at Patli station, and a foot-overbridge near Gurugram’s Bhimgarh Kheri cremation ground.