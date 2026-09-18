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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram MP Rao seeks Vigilance probe against Irrigation Department over waterlogging

Gurugram MP Rao seeks Vigilance probe against Irrigation Department over waterlogging

It held the department responsible for years of unchecked encroachment on the city’s natural drains that led to severe waterlogging during this year’s monsoon

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh has written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking an immediate Vigilance inquiry into Irrigation Department, holding it responsible for years of unchecked encroachment on the city’s natural drains that led to severe waterlogging during this year’s monsoon.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Singh said the demand followed a meeting he convened on September 2 with officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and representatives of agencies hired to tackle waterlogging in the city.

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During discussions with the state’s urban development adviser and former chief secretary DS Dhesi, it emerged that responsibility for keeping Gurugram’s natural rainwater drains and water-discharge channels free of encroachment rests with Irrigation Department, the letter said.

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Officials informed Singh that for the past seven years, one officer who served in Gurugram district first as Assistant Engineer and later, after promotion, as Superintending Engineer had held charge of this responsibility. The officer has since retired from the department, according to the letter.

Singh’s letter states that officials told him ownership and management of the city’s main natural drains lies with Irrigation Department under the Canal and Drainage Act, regardless of whether the drains fall within or outside MCG or GMDA limits. Over the past seven years, the department issued hundreds of notices to various builders under the Act for encroaching on drainage land, but the encroachments were never actually removed, the letter said.

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The meeting also flagged that the officer concerned allegedly indulged in corruption to suppress these notices over the years and that no budget was utilised by Irrigation Department for cleaning the drains during this period. This, the letter said, directly resulted in large-scale waterlogging across the city and constituted “irresponsible and criminal negligence” that damaged the government’s image.

Singh has urged the Chief Minister to order an immediate vigilance inquiry into the matter so that those found responsible can be punished as per the law.

The letter was addressed directly to Saini and copied to no other authority, as per its text. Neither Irrigation Department nor the retired officer could be reached for comment.

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