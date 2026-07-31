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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Municipal Corporation puts 155 flood points under 24-hour watch

Gurugram Municipal Corporation puts 155 flood points under 24-hour watch

Has deployed joint teams of engineering and sanitation officials across the city's 8 zones

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:47 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A child plays in a waterlogged area as a car passes by, after heavy rain in Gurugram, on Tuesday. PTI
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deployed joint teams of engineering and sanitation officials at 155 identified waterlogging hotspots across the city’s eight zones, with round-the-clock monitoring ordered through the monsoon season.

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According to the order issued by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, officials and staff from both branches have been assigned to each hotspot by name, with a detailed roster fixing individual accountability for drains, culverts, and lanes prone to flooding.

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Zone VI, which spans areas including Sector 15, Sector 39, Islampur, Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, and Sector 5, has emerged as the most vulnerable stretch of the city, accounting for 30 of the 155 hotspots — nearly double the count in most other zones. Zone III, covering Rajendra Park and Surat Nagar, and Zone VII, covering Wazirabad and Sushant Lok, follow with 21 sites each.

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The order states that deployed officials will ensure timely desilting of drains and culverts, and keep pumps, super sucker machines, JCBs, and tankers on standby for immediate deployment.

Officials have also been directed to maintain continuous coordination with the monsoon management cell and control room, respond swiftly to citizen complaints, and submit regular field reports along with geo-tagged photographs and videos from their assigned locations.

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The order further makes it clear that no official or staff member may leave their designated post during rain or an emergency without competent permission, and that any negligence, delay or failure to discharge assigned duties will be viewed seriously and invite disciplinary action.

Each of the 155 points has a fixed chain of responsibility from the Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer down to the Junior Engineer, Senior Sanitary Inspector, Sanitary Inspector, Assistant Sanitary Inspector and Sanitation Supervisor so that coordinated action can follow within minutes of a complaint.

Commissioner Dahiya said providing relief from waterlogging during the monsoon remains the corporation’s top priority, adding that responsibilities have been clearly fixed and sensitive points are under constant watch, with the goal of ensuring safe and smooth movement for residents through faster response and better coordination.

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