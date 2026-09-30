Gurugram: One killed as SUV Thar rams into bike at traffic lights

The driver of a speeding black Thar rammed into a stationary motorcycle from behind at the Genpact red light, killing one rider on the spot and injuring the other.

The Thar driver fled the scene with the vehicle. An FIR was registered against him at the Sector 53 police station.

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According to the complaint filed by Mohammad Naieem, he lived with his relatives in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and did wall painting work. Mohammad Idris, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, also lived nearby. On Saturday night, around 10. 05pm, they were returning to Malviya Nagar after finishing their work in the M3M area when a speeding black Thar approached their vehicle from behind and rammed violently into Idrish’s bike. The impact flung Idrish and Ashiq Ali along with the bike onto the road. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away from the scene.

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After this Naieem and Ranjeet, with the help of passersby, rushed both injured to a nearby hospital. Due to their critical condition, they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where doctors declared Idrish dead, while Ashiq Ali is being treated.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown Thar vehicle driver.

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We are trying to identify the vehicle and driver with the help of the CCTV footage of the area. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

Thar driver held

for hitting biker

In another incident, the Gurugram police arrested a Thar driver for rash and negligent driving and hitting a motorcycle on the Dwarka Expressway. They also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

A video circulated on social media showed a black Thar Roxx being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner on the Dwarka Expressway before hitting a motorcycle carrying two youths. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police registered a case.

Based on the viral video, the police identified the vehicle involved in the incident as well as its driver. The vehicle was recovered from a service station located in Sector 93 and taken into police possession as per due procedure.

The police traced motorcycle rider Rajesh Kumar and pillion rider Dinesh and recorded their statements as per Section 180 of the BNSS.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused driver from Gurugram. He was identified as Manmeet, a resident of Mundhal Khurd, Bhiwani district. “Further action will be taken as per law based on the facts and evidence emerging during the investigation,” said a senior police officer.