Gurugram Police apprehend 4 accused, including 1 juvenile for robbing woman

Gurugram police arrested four accused, including a juvenile for assaulting a woman, and then robbing her in the Civil Lines area.

Advertisement

Police recovered the woman’s looted mobile phone from the accused.

Advertisement

According to the police, on June 27, a woman filed a complaint stating that around 12.15 am on the intervening night of June 25-26 while returning home after finishing her duty, when she reached the embankment road near Sector-15, Part-2, unidentified people approached her from behind. They struck her on the head and knocked her to the ground. The accused then stole her gold chain, locket and mobile phone.

Advertisement

The woman sustained injuries in the attack, lost consciousness and was admitted to a hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under BNS Section 309(6) at the Civil Lines police station.

Advertisement

Considering the seriousness of the case, the Crime Branch, Sector-17, conducted an intensive investigation using technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Based on the evidence and information, the police team apprehended four accused, including one juvenile on Tuesday, near the auto stand in the Civil Lines area.

The accused were identified as Ajit, a resident of Village Mitepur, District Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh); Veerpal alias Satish, a resident of Village Bhupka, District Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh); and Saurabh, resident of Village Kura, District Agra (Uttar Pradesh), along with one juvenile.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Ajit works in car detailing, Veerpal is a waiter and Saurabh works in housekeeping. All these three individuals are 18-years-old.”

“The three, along with their juvenile accomplice, reside in the Rajiv Nagar area and were acquainted with one another. The accused conspired to commit a robbery. For executing their plan, Saurabh borrowed a scooter from his PG owner. Riding the scooter together, the four accused targeted the victim and robbed her. We are questioning the accused, and the juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB),” said Naveen Sharma, ACP crime.