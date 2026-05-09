​Gurugram police arrest 2 more shooters for firing at house of singer’s event organiser

Gurugram police arrested two shooters in connection with firing at the house of singer Rahul Fazilpuria's event organiser Saurabh Yadav in Kanhai village in Sector 45. The accused were arrested from Punjab, who confessed that they had come to kill Saurabh Yadav.

Advertisement

Two shooters of gangster Deepak Nandal opened fire on a motorcycle parked outside the home on the night of May 2. In this attack, Constable Kulbir, deployed for Saurabh Yadav's security, was injured after being hit by two bullets. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene on their bike. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

Advertisement

A joint team of crime unit, Sector-39 and Sector-17 arrested both the shooters involved in the firing from Punjab on Saturday. The arrested shooters were identified as Gursher Singh alias Shera (23) and Jaspal alias Babal (28), residents of Naune village in Taran Taran district in Punjab.

Advertisement

Earlier, the crime unit of Sector-40 team had arrested four accused from Gurugram on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. The accused were identified as Ashok alias Pahalwan (35) and Manoj Kabar (46), residents of Rohtak, and Sumit (33) and Vicky (36), residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to kill Saurabh Yadav. The house of Saurabh was shown by the other arrested accused and vehicles, weapons and other assistance were provided to carry out the crime. We are questioning them to find out their connection with gangster Deepak Nandal,” said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.

Advertisement

On perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Gursher has one case registered against him in Punjab for attempt to murder and one case under Arms Act and accused Jaspal has two cases registered against him in Punjab for assault, threat to kill and two cases under NDPS Act, he added.