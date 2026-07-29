Gurugram Police arrest former private airline pilot; seize 814 g MDMA

Gurugram police arrested a former private airline’s pilot with 814 grams of narcotic substance MDMA. The seized narcotic is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakhs in the international market.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, on Wednesday, arrested the accused near Sector-103, Gurugram, possessing narcotics.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Arshad Ali alias Ajju (33), a resident of Red Rose, Posh Hill Road, West hill, Kozhikode District (Kerala), presently residing at Landmark Society, Daulatabad in Gurugram.

Advertisement

814 grams of MDMA was seized from him.

A case has been registered against him at the Rajendra Park police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused holds an air pilot license and was earlier working as a pilot with a private airline. However, he was not currently employed by any company. He had procured the recovered MDMA from one of his associates in Noida for Rs 5 lakh, with the understanding that the remaining payment would be made according to the sale price of the drug. Initially, he used to purchase the drug for self-consumption, but later started selling for financial gains. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.