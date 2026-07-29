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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Police arrest former private airline pilot; seize 814 g MDMA

Gurugram Police arrest former private airline pilot; seize 814 g MDMA

Case registered under NDPS Act; probe under way to trace supply network

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Arrested accused with the police.
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Gurugram police arrested a former private airline’s pilot with 814 grams of narcotic substance MDMA. The seized narcotic is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakhs in the international market.

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According to the police, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, on Wednesday, arrested the accused near Sector-103, Gurugram, possessing narcotics.

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The accused was identified as Arshad Ali alias Ajju (33), a resident of Red Rose, Posh Hill Road, West hill, Kozhikode District (Kerala), presently residing at Landmark Society, Daulatabad in Gurugram.

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814 grams of MDMA was seized from him.

A case has been registered against him at the Rajendra Park police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused holds an air pilot license and was earlier working as a pilot with a private airline. However, he was not currently employed by any company. He had procured the recovered MDMA from one of his associates in Noida for Rs 5 lakh, with the understanding that the remaining payment would be made according to the sale price of the drug. Initially, he used to purchase the drug for self-consumption, but later started selling for financial gains. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer. 

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