Gurugram police arrest Jaipur man for providing bank account to cyber fraudsters

A Jaipur resident has been arrested for allegedly providing a bank account to cyber fraudsters involved in an investment scam.

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The accused, Parag Joshi, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Kalwar Road, Jaipur, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into a two-day police remand.

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He allegedly sold his bank account to cyber fraudsters for Rs 1.20 lakh, which was then used to route funds siphoned off from a local victim.

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According to the police, on September 8, 2025, a man filed a complaint stating that cyber fraudsters cheated him of Rs 1.09 crore on the pretext of earning high returns through stock market investments. Following the complaint, a case was registered.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that Rs 12 lakh out of the defrauded amount had been transferred to a bank account that was opened by the accused in the name of a private company. The accused had allegedly provided this bank account to another person involved in the cyber fraud in exchange for Rs 1.20 lakh. We are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.