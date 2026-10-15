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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram police arrest man from Punjab in Rs 1.99-lakh cyber fraud case

Gurugram police arrest man from Punjab in Rs 1.99-lakh cyber fraud case

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:34 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Gurugram police. Tribune Photo
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Gurugram police arrested a cyber fraudster in connection with a case involving a fraud of Rs 1,99,000 allegedly carried out by hacking a mobile phone. Police recovered a mobile phone and two SIM cards from his possession.

According to the police, on July 8, 2024, a complainant lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station West, alleging that Rs 1,99,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn after his mobile phone was hacked. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

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Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested the accused in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Wednesday. He was identified as Rohit, a resident of Kurar village in Jind district, Haryana.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to repair the complainant’s mobile phone. He allegedly downloaded an APK file onto the complainant’s phone and subsequently hacked it to carry out the cyber fraud. So far, two accused have been arrested in connection with this case. We are questioning the accused,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

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