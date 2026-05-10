Gurugram police arrest real estate firm owner for duping client of Rs 17 crore       

Gurugram Police have arrested a 50-year-old owner of a real estate firm for allegedly duping people of crores by promising land agreements, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mahesh Mugam is a resident of Sector 75, Noida, they said.

Advertisement

According to the police, on January 20, a man filed a complaint saying Neon Infra Construction Solutions Company and its affiliates had shown him documents promising to sell approximately 11.33 acres of land at Ghughera village in Palwal district of Haryana.

Advertisement

The accused executed an agreement to sell the land on August 1, 2024, and received approximately Rs 17 crore for the total price and other expenses.

The complainant added that the accused failed to register the land and cut off contact.

Advertisement

A case was registered at Sector 40 police station. A police team from the Economic Offences Wing-1 investigated the matter and arrested the accused on Saturday, the officials said.

Further investigation is under way, the police said.