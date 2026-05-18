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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Police bulldoze alleged land mafia’s illegal house in Badshahpur crackdown

Gurugram Police bulldoze alleged land mafia’s illegal house in Badshahpur crackdown

Inderjeet has a criminal background and is allegedly involved in serious offences, including illegal extortion and cases registered under the Explosives Act

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:04 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Police and district administration jointly demolishes an allegedly illegal structure.
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In a major anti-encroachment crackdown under its “zero tolerance” policy against organised crime and land mafias, the Gurugram Police and district administration jointly demolished an allegedly illegal structure built by a history-sheeter in Badshahpur village on Sunday.

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Officials said the accused, identified as Inderjeet, a resident of Badshahpur village, had allegedly constructed the house illegally on around 150 square yards of land. The structure was razed using heavy machinery and the land was restored to its original condition during the demolition drive.

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According to the police, Inderjeet has a criminal background and is allegedly involved in serious offences, including illegal extortion and cases registered under the Explosives Act. Police officials said three criminal cases have been registered against him at different police stations in Gurugram.

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The action was carried out by the Crime Branch, Manesar, in coordination with the district administration after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal construction and alleged encroachment.

“A strong action has been initiated against organised illegal encroachments and habitual offenders under the zero tolerance policy. Acting on credible intelligence, an illegal construction in Badshahpur village was identified and demolished completely,” a police official said.

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Heavy police deployment was made during the demolition drive to maintain law and order and prevent any resistance. Officials said the entire operation was conducted under strict security arrangements.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said Gurugram Police remains committed to protecting public land, maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens from exploitation by criminal elements.

He added that intelligence-based operations against illegal encroachments and criminal networks would continue with greater intensity in the coming days.

The demolition comes amid an intensified campaign by Gurugram Police and district authorities against alleged land grabbing, illegal occupations and properties linked to habitual offenders across the district.

Officials maintained that such actions are aimed at dismantling organised criminal influence and ensuring that government land is freed from illegal occupation.

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