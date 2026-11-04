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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram police bust interstate arms supply network; 4 held

Gurugram police bust interstate arms supply network; 4 held

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Gurugram, Updated At : 08:31 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have busted an interstate illegal arms supply network with the arrest of four persons, including two alleged suppliers from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 13 illegal pistols and 27 magazines have been recovered in the case.

The latest arrests were made by a Crime Branch Sector-40 team near GD Goenka University on the Sohna-Gurugram Road on Sunday. The accused, identified as Durgesh and Narendra alias Naren, are residents of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh. Eight country-made pistols and 16 magazines were recovered from them.

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