Gurugram police bust interstate illegal arms network, main accused arrested from MP

The Gurugram police have busted an interstate illegal arms network and arrested the prime accused from Madhya Pradesh. Accused Jagat Singh had been manufacturing illegal weapons for the past 30 years and was an expert at creating exact replicas of foreign-made pistols.

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The Crime Unit, Sector 31, carried out the operation based on information obtained from Yogesh, an accused previously arrested in Gurugram and subsequently from Jasveer, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Jagat Singh illegally manufactured weapons using a room in Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to several states across the country.

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ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said the police team successfully traced the entire network to reach the mastermind behind the illegal trade. A large quantity of illegal weapons and weapon-manufacturing tools were seized from the possession of the accused.

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“Accused Jagat Singh revealed that he used to manufacture illegal pistols and country-made firearms and sell them at prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per weapon. We have recovered 3 illegal pistols, 1 magazine and various tools and components used in the manufacture of illegal weapons from the possession of accused Jagat Singh. Verification of his criminal record revealed that more than 13 criminal cases relating to possession and supply of illegal weapons are already registered against him in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi. The accused has been sent to four-day police remand and we ware questioning him,” added ACP Sharma.