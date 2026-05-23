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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram police deploy 1,200 personnel for UPSC prelims scheduled on May 24

Gurugram police deploy 1,200 personnel for UPSC prelims scheduled on May 24

Candidates and guardians have been advised to leave early and follow traffic rules to avoid inconvenience.

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:09 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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To ensure the peaceful, fair and well-organised conduct of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026 scheduled to be held on Sunday, the Gurugram police has made elaborate security arrangements. Around 1,200 police personnel have been deployed for duties inside and outside the examination centres for candidate checking, crowd management, maintaining law and order, and special surveillance at sensitive locations.

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According to the police, the examination will be conducted at 52 centres across the district, with more than 20,000 candidates expected to appear.

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To ensure the smooth movement of candidates and maintain seamless traffic flow in the city, the Gurugram traffic police has prepared a special traffic plan. Traffic personnel will remain deployed around examination centres to prevent congestion. In addition, police rider teams will conduct continuous patrolling to maintain strict vigil over the security arrangements.

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“Gurugram police appeals to all candidates and their guardians to leave for their examination centres well in advance, follow traffic rules, and immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity. We remain fully committed to ensuring that the examination is conducted safely, peacefully and successfully with the cooperation of citizens,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

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