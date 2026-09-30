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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram police ERV team’s prompt response saves woman’s life

Gurugram police ERV team’s prompt response saves woman’s life

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:38 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The caller has demanded Rs 5 crore in extortion and threatened him with dire consequences if the extortion money was not paid. iStock photo
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Prompt action by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV-265) of the Gurugram police ensured medical assistance to a woman, helping save her life.

Taking cognisance of the action by the police team, Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj announced a special reward for the entire ERV-265 team in recognition of its work.

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According to the police on Monday at around 5.45 am, a 35-year-old woman was travelling in her car in the Sector 23 area. While driving, her health suddenly deteriorated and she began feeling faint. She immediately called her husband and informed him about her condition. Her husband, who was himself undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment at Medanta Hospital, contacted the Police Control Room from the hospital and sought assistance.

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Upon receiving the information, the ERV-265 police team reached the spot without wasting any time, immediately assessed the situation and shifted the woman to anearby hospital.

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