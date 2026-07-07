Gurugram police forms 5 additional law & order companies to strengthen emergency response

Gurugram police has constituted five additional special law and order companies to ensure a faster, more effective police response across the district. With this expansion, the district now has a total of 10 special law and order companies.

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These companies have been established to ensure an immediate response to any emergency, sensitive or law and order-related situation, thereby significantly enhancing the police's operational readiness and response capability. Following the constitution of these additional five companies, eight companies have now been deployed across all police zones in Gurugram. Each of the East zone, West zone, South zone and Manesar zone has been allotted two companies. The remaining two companies will function under the DCP (Headquarters) and may be deployed anywhere in the district as needed.

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“Each law & order company comprises 107 police personnel. Every company will be headed by an ACP as the company commander, while an inspector will serve as the assistant commander, responsible for operational coordination and management. The primary objective of these companies is to provide swift and effective response during situations such as law and order disturbances, protests, crowd management, communal tension, VIP security duties, disaster management and other special contingencies. Functioning as well-trained and organised units, these companies will further strengthen the operational capabilities of Gurugram police in maintaining public order and ensuring effective policing,” said Sibash Kabiraj, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

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