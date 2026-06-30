Gurugram police forms Labour Liaison and Industrial Coordination Team' system to enhance policing

To further strengthen law and order in industrial areas, the Gurugram Police has constituted the Labour Liaison and Industrial Coordination Team (LLICT). Under this new initiative, the system will be implemented in the jurisdiction of every concerned police station across Gurugram to enhance policing and coordination in industrial areas.

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According to the police, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj issued orders for the formation of the LLICT to improve coordination among industry management, labour unions and the local administration.

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As per the orders, one or two LLICT teams will be constituted in each police station area, depending on the number of industrial units and operational requirements. Each team will comprise four to five police personnel with strong public-dealing skills and the ability to effectively coordinate with industry management, labour unions and the Labour Department.

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The LLICT teams will maintain regular liaison with the Labour Department, industrial establishments, labour unions, security officers and Human Resources (HR) officials. They will conduct regular visits to sensitive industrial areas, promptly report any labour disputes, protests, demonstrations or law-and-order issues to senior officers, and pay special attention to matters relating to the safety of women employees. The teams will also maintain constant surveillance over the activities of anti-social and external elements.

A senior police officer said duty charts for all LLICT teams would be prepared by the respective Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), specifying patrolling areas, liaison officers and reporting mechanisms. The concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will regularly review the functioning of the teams.

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To enhance operational efficiency, a one-day training programme will be conducted every month in the conference room at the old CP Office in Gurugram. Expert officers will provide training in industrial dispute handling, labour laws, crowd control, law-and-order management, negotiation and communication skills, women’s safety, emergency response, crisis management and intelligence gathering.

“Under the new system, every LLICT team will submit a daily activity report to the concerned SHO and ACP. The ACP will forward a weekly review report to the respective DCP, while the DCP Headquarters and the Joint Commissioner of Police will conduct regular monthly reviews of the overall functioning of the teams and issue necessary directions to ensure effective policing and a prompt response in industrial areas,” he added.

“This initiative by the Gurugram Police will further strengthen trust, coordination and cooperation among industries, labour unions and the police. It will facilitate the timely resolution of industrial disputes, enhance the safety of women employees, help maintain law and order in sensitive industrial areas, and ensure a swift police response during emergencies. Gurugram Police remains committed to providing a safe, peaceful and investment-friendly environment in line with the city’s industrial growth, while ensuring effective protection of the interests of both industries and workers,” said Sibash Kabiraj, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.