Gurugram Police impound bike with 17 pending challans worth Rs 1.7L

The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle with 17 pending challans carrying fines totalling Rs 1.79 lakh during a checking drive near the Maruti Kunj T-point on Monday.

According to a senior traffic police officer, the action was part of an ongoing drive against traffic violations and vehicles with pending challans.

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Zonal Officer ASI Ramprakash and his team were checking vehicles at the Maruti Kunj T-point when they stopped the motorcycle for inspection. The rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents.

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“Verification revealed 17 pending challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, carrying fines totalling Rs 1,79,000. The violations included riding without a helmet and not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, among others. The motorcycle was impounded in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act,” the official said.

The police have urged motorists to carry valid vehicle insurance, a PUC certificate and all other required documents. It has also appealed to them to clear pending challans on time, follow traffic rules and cooperate in ensuring the safety of all road users.