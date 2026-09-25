Gurugram police nab Rs 25L robbery accused

The Gurugram police arrested an accused carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 in Mumbai. He was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of around Rs 25 lakh from the collection manager of a fintech company in April. The police have already arrested 4 accused in the case.

According to the police, on April 29, an official of a fintech company submitted a complaint stating that the company’s collection manager was robbed of approximately Rs 25 lakh at gunpoint by three motorcycle-borne persons near Park Hospital, Sector 47, Gurugram. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar police station.

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A team from the Sector-31 Crime Branch arrested one of the accused in the case from Mumbai on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sameer Alam, a resident of Purniya village, Shivhar district, Bihar.

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Earlier, four accused were arrested in the case. One motorcycle and pistol used in the crime, Rs 10.52 lakh in cash and one mobile phone worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from the accused. “We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police official.