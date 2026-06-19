Gurugram police raise quick-response force: 5 companies created for law & order, VIP security duties

In a major restructuring aimed at strengthening law and order management and enhancing security preparedness in the Millennium City, the Gurugram police have established five special police companies dedicated to rapid response, crowd control, VIP security and emergency deployment across the district.

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The move comes amid rising policing demands in one of Haryana’s fastest-growing urban centres.

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According to police officials, the newly created companies will function as specialised reserve units and can be mobilised quickly during law-and-order situations, major public events, communal tensions, protests, emergencies and VIP movements.

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Four companies have been assigned to different policing zones, while one company will remain stationed at the police headquarters for district-wide deployment whenever required.

The concept was first proposed after the Nuh violence of 2023, when Gurugram Police emphasised the need for dedicated, highly trained units capable of responding to any emerging situation within a short time frame.

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Officials had then stated that the companies would be trained along the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and function as cohesive operational teams.

Police sources said the companies would not only be tasked with maintaining public order but would also support VIP security arrangements, assist during large gatherings and festivals, and provide reinforcement to local police stations whenever additional manpower is required.

The units are expected to improve response times and reduce dependence on ad hoc deployment of personnel from multiple police stations.

The move comes as Gurugram police are simultaneously undertaking a broader modernisation drive. Recently, Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj announced plans to strengthen cyber policing infrastructure, enhance technical capabilities and reorganise manpower deployment across specialised units. Gurugram recorded over 41,000 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, highlighting the growing complexity of policing challenges in the district.

Officials believe the creation of the five special companies will provide Gurugram police with a dedicated force capable of handling both routine security responsibilities and unforeseen law-and-order challenges in one of the country's most strategically important urban districts.