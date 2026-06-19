DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram police raise quick-response force: 5 companies created for law & order, VIP security duties

Gurugram police raise quick-response force: 5 companies created for law & order, VIP security duties

The move comes amid rising policing demands in one of Haryana’s fastest-growing urban centres

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:04 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

In a major restructuring aimed at strengthening law and order management and enhancing security preparedness in the Millennium City, the Gurugram police have established five special police companies dedicated to rapid response, crowd control, VIP security and emergency deployment across the district.

Advertisement

The move comes amid rising policing demands in one of Haryana’s fastest-growing urban centres.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the newly created companies will function as specialised reserve units and can be mobilised quickly during law-and-order situations, major public events, communal tensions, protests, emergencies and VIP movements.

Advertisement

Four companies have been assigned to different policing zones, while one company will remain stationed at the police headquarters for district-wide deployment whenever required.

The concept was first proposed after the Nuh violence of 2023, when Gurugram Police emphasised the need for dedicated, highly trained units capable of responding to any emerging situation within a short time frame.

Advertisement

Officials had then stated that the companies would be trained along the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and function as cohesive operational teams.

Police sources said the companies would not only be tasked with maintaining public order but would also support VIP security arrangements, assist during large gatherings and festivals, and provide reinforcement to local police stations whenever additional manpower is required.

The units are expected to improve response times and reduce dependence on ad hoc deployment of personnel from multiple police stations.

The move comes as Gurugram police are simultaneously undertaking a broader modernisation drive. Recently, Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj announced plans to strengthen cyber policing infrastructure, enhance technical capabilities and reorganise manpower deployment across specialised units. Gurugram recorded over 41,000 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, highlighting the growing complexity of policing challenges in the district.

Officials believe the creation of the five special companies will provide Gurugram police with a dedicated force capable of handling both routine security responsibilities and unforeseen law-and-order challenges in one of the country's most strategically important urban districts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts