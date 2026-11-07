Gurugram police seize tonnes of banned crackers, register over 100 FIRs in pre-Diwali crackdown

Gurugram has launched its biggest-ever pre-Diwali crackdown on illegal firecrackers, with the police and district administration registering over 100 FIRs in the past 24 hours and seizing several hundred tonnes of banned crackers. The drive aims to curb the city’s festive air pollution.

The action follows a two-day sweep on November 6 and 7, during which the police registered 73 FIRs under the Explosives Act. Sixty accused have been arrested or have joined the investigation. Zone-wise, the East Zone saw 20 cases, the South Zone eight, the West Zone 20 and the Manesar Zone 25.

Fifty-three special teams have been formed at the police station, ACP and DCP levels. Crime Branch units are also checking markets, shops and warehouses. Police recovered flower pots, sparklers, colour crackers, chakris, rockets, electric crackers and sutli bombs. All were stored or sold without licences or permits.

The administration had given traders a window to sell certified green crackers, which are permitted for Diwali. Hardly any traders came forward with them, while banned crackers were sold openly across the city.

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Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the government had given traders enough time to sell legitimate green crackers. “Illegal sale of firecrackers has become one of the biggest menaces over the years, and despite repeated warnings, traders have not changed their ways,” he said.

The crackdown is no longer limited to traders. According to the DC, enforcement teams will now visit residential areas and colonies where firecracker timings are violated. Those bursting non-green crackers, or bursting any crackers outside the permitted window, will face penalties.

“We are not only targeting traders. Teams will go to areas where deadlines are flouted, and violators will be penalised,” Singh said.

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Air quality concerns

Gurugram’s air quality typically deteriorates sharply around Diwali, when firecracker smoke combines with stubble burning, vehicular emissions and construction dust. Officials say stopping illegal stocks before the festival is the most effective way to limit the spike.

The Gurugram police has urged residents not to buy, sell or store illegal firecrackers and to report such activity to the police. “A similar drive was carried out on Friday as well,” a police spokesperson said.