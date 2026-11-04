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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Police team helps pregnant woman deliver baby on roadside

Gurugram Police team helps pregnant woman deliver baby on roadside

Emergency Response Vehicle personnel rush woman to hospital after facilitating safe delivery with help from local women

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:11 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A police official holds the new-born baby in his arms
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Gurugram Police’s Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team ensured the safe on-the-spot delivery of a pregnant woman through its prompt response and humanitarian approach. Timely medical assistance saved two precious lives — that of the mother and her newborn child.

According to the police, on October 31, ERV-235 of Gurugram Police received an emergency call from M3M Marina, Sector 68. The caller, Urmila, who runs a tea stall in the area, informed the police that a pregnant woman standing near her stall was in critical condition and was about to deliver a baby.

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After receiving the information, EHC Sandeep and Constable Sandeep (driver), deployed on ERV-235, immediately rushed to the spot and reached the location within just 5–7 minutes, promptly taking charge of the situation.

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On reaching the spot, the police team found that the pregnant woman was in a serious condition and required immediate assistance.

“Understanding the gravity of the situation, the ERV team displayed remarkable presence of mind and promptness. With the assistance of women present nearby, the team facilitated the safe delivery of the baby at the spot itself. Through the collective efforts of the ERV team and local women, the woman safely delivered a healthy baby boy. Thereafter, without wasting any time, EHC Sandeep and Constable Sandeep transported the mother and newborn safely in ERV-235 to the Dispensary, Badshahpur, where both were admitted and provided with the necessary medical assistance,” said a senior police officer.

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Throughout the incident, the timely information provided by the caller, Urmila, and the prompt response, presence of mind and humanitarian approach displayed by the ERV-235 police team were highly commendable. Their swift action ensured that the mother and newborn received timely medical attention, he added.

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