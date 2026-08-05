Gurugram power cut: 48-hour outage in Sohna road malls, residential societies sparks protest

More than eight big establishments, including shopping malls, on the Sohna road in Gurugram have been without power for the past over 48 hours. These malls have been running on generator sets. Besides, several residential societies have also been without electricity for the same duration.

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To express their resentment, some locals blocked the Sohna road. However, the blockade was cleared after the police arrived on the spot.

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Among the buildings affected on Sohna Road are AIRIA Mall, Elan Mall, Ocus and Pyramid Society. These witnessed a power outage for over 48 hours, causing major inconvenience to public.

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Sources said that the underground power supply network to these eight institutions from the power station in front of Sector 67 M3M Urbana suffered a short circuit 48 hours ago, causing power outage in these buildings.

Maintenance teams have been working at the site for a long time but as the power lines are cut at several places, the repair work is taking time. A member of the maintenance team said power lines must have snapped at several places during the cleaning of sewer lines. He said that a fault had also been found in the standby electricity line.

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Badshahpur SDO, DHBVN, Sunil Saini said that there was a fault in the switching cable and the repair work was under way. He said the supply would be resumed very soon.