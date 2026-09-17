Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted, 13 arrested in raid on spa

A joint team of the CM’s Flying Squad and the Gurugram police has raided Ras Wellness Spa in Sector 29 following a tip-off about prostitution. Thirteen people — two managers, four owners and seven customers — were arrested during the raid. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the ACP (Headquarters) formed a team to conduct the raid on Tuesday night.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar was sent to the spa as a decoy customer. He was in a room with a Thai woman when the team conducted the raid. The police recovered Rs 5,000 and two unused condoms from the woman’s bag. Three card-swiping machines, two registers and 28 token slips were also seized.

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According to the police, those arrested included spa managers Himanshu and Guddu Kumar. The police also arrested the spa’s four owners — Swati Singh, Arjun Singh, Rishabh Malhotra and Ravi Tandon. Seven customers were also apprehended from the waiting area. They were identified as Ranbir, Manish, Raghu, Rahul, Raman, Harsh and Vishal.

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A case has been registered against all the accused under sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the police said.