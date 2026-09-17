DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted, 13 arrested in raid on spa

Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted, 13 arrested in raid on spa

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Counter Intelligence team is questioning the accused. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A joint team of the CM’s Flying Squad and the Gurugram police has raided Ras Wellness Spa in Sector 29 following a tip-off about prostitution. Thirteen people — two managers, four owners and seven customers — were arrested during the raid. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the ACP (Headquarters) formed a team to conduct the raid on Tuesday night.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar was sent to the spa as a decoy customer. He was in a room with a Thai woman when the team conducted the raid. The police recovered Rs 5,000 and two unused condoms from the woman’s bag. Three card-swiping machines, two registers and 28 token slips were also seized.

Advertisement

According to the police, those arrested included spa managers Himanshu and Guddu Kumar. The police also arrested the spa’s four owners — Swati Singh, Arjun Singh, Rishabh Malhotra and Ravi Tandon. Seven customers were also apprehended from the waiting area. They were identified as Ranbir, Manish, Raghu, Rahul, Raman, Harsh and Vishal.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against all the accused under sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the police said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts