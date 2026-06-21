Gurugram Railway Station to get direct road link to Dwarka Expressway

The Gurugram Railway Station, currently being upgraded under the Centre's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is set to get a direct road link to the Dwarka Expressway, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) preparing to commission a feasibility study to identify the most suitable route.

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The proposed report will examine possible alignments, land availability, traffic load, construction cost and technical feasibility for the new connectivity, officials said.

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The push follows a recent review meeting in which Haryana government's principal advisor (urban development) D.S. Dhesi directed GMDA officials to begin work in this direction.

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At present, most commuters travelling to the station rely on Railway Road, where traffic routinely bottlenecks near the Daultabad ROB (railway overbridge). Poor last-mile access has meant that a majority of Gurugram residents avoid the local station altogether, preferring to drive to New Delhi or other Delhi stations to board trains rather than negotiate the congested, indirect route to GGN.

With no convenient approach from most of the city — particularly newer sectors along Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road — officials hope better connectivity will reverse this trend and bring passenger traffic back to the local station.

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To address this, GMDA is also examining a second entry to the station from the Rajendra Park side, along with the feasibility of an elevated corridor linking Pataudi Road to the station.

Officials have not put out a projected travel-time saving for the new link — the alignment itself will only be finalised once the feasibility report is submitted, with the study expected to weigh multiple route options before a final call.

Gurugram railway station (code: GGN), on the Delhi-Rewari line, sees over 100 trains pass through daily, connecting the city to destinations across several states — New Delhi; Mumbai (Maharashtra); Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner (Rajasthan); Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Surat (Gujarat); Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh); Chandigarh; Patna and Gaya (Bihar); Howrah/Kolkata (West Bengal); Jammu (J&K); and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

Marquee trains halting here include the Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, though no train currently originates or terminates at the station.

Once complete, the Dwarka Expressway link is expected to ease pressure on Railway Road, cut congestion at the Daultabad ROB, and give commuters from Gurugram's western and southern sectors a direct approach to a station many currently bypass in favour of Delhi.