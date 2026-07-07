​ Gurugram rains: Police issue ‘work from home’ advisory for offices to avoid traffic congestion

In view of the ongoing and anticipated heavy rainfall in Gurugram, police have issued a work-from-home advisory for corporate employees. The police advisory states there is a significant risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion across major arterial roads and intersections in the city.

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According to the police, to ensure commuter safety, prevent unnecessary traffic load, and assist local authorities in managing road conditions effectively, Gurugram police issued this cautionary advisory.

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“We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to encourage Work from Home (WFH) arrangements for their employees for the next few days. Minimising non-essential vehicular movement will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining traffic flow and ensuring emergency services remain unobstructed. We appreciate your cooperation in prioritizing the safety and well-being of our citizens,” read the advisory.