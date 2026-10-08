Gurugram Rapid Metro ridership jumps 12% as Haryana pushes mega metro, Namo Bharat projects

Haryana’s urban transport network is witnessing steady growth, with ridership on the Gurugram Rapid Metro rising nearly 12 per cent in the first five months of the current financial year, even as the state moves ahead with several major metro and Namo Bharat projects.

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At the 66th Board Meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTCL), chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, officials reviewed passenger traffic on the Gurugram Rapid Metro and the progress of major transport infrastructure projects planned across the state.

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According to HMRTCL Managing Director Ajay Kumar, the Gurugram Rapid Metro carried 88.81 lakh passengers between April and August 2026, compared with 79.57 lakh during the corresponding period last year — an increase of 11.62 per cent.

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The rise in ridership was accompanied by an improvement in operating revenue. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 18.60 crore during the five-month period from Rs 16.66 crore a year earlier.

Non-fare revenue also grew, supported by commercial rentals and advertising rights at metro stations. Rental income from station spaces rose from Rs 2.82 crore to Rs 3.50 crore, while revenue from the e-auction of advertising rights increased to Rs 23.14 crore.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor

The meeting also reviewed Haryana’s plans to expand its mass transit network. Among the key projects is the proposed 136-km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor, estimated to cost more than Rs 33,000 crore.

The corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity between Delhi and major industrial centres in Haryana. The project envisages 17 stations, with provision for future expansion.

The proposed Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor is also progressing through the planning stage. The alignment and station locations in Haryana have been finalised, while the Detailed Project Report has been circulated among stakeholder departments and development authorities for feedback.

Ballabhgarh-Palwal extension

In southern Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the final feasibility report for the Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro extension. The proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the next stage of clearance.

Meanwhile, the proposed 35.25-km metro corridor from Gurugram’s Sector 56 to Panchgaon is nearing the final stages of approval. The elevated corridor is planned with 28 stations and is expected to improve connectivity to the rapidly developing Panchgaon region while integrating with the Namo Bharat regional transit network.

The latest ridership figures and project updates reflect Haryana’s increasing focus on mass transit infrastructure amid rapid urbanisation, with the state seeking to improve regional connectivity and reduce dependence on road transport.