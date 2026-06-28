Gurugram records over 11% drop in vehicle thefts

In a significant boost for public safety, Gurugram has witnessed a marked improvement in the fight against property-related crimes, with official data indicating 11.48 per cent reduction in vehicle thefts during the first five months of 2026. Between January 1 and May 31, the city recorded 902 cases of vehicle theft, a decline from the 1,019 incidents reported during the same period last year. This downward trend marks a vital shift for a district that faced a challenging 2025, during which a staggering total of 2,600 vehicles were reported stolen across the city.

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The latest statistics reveal that the daily frequency of these crimes has tapered off, moving from an average of 6.75 vehicles stolen per day in the first five months of 2025 to approximately 5.97 vehicles per day for the same period this year. While the total figures remain a concern, authorities highlight that the theft of luxury and mid-segment cars has been brought under a more controlled margin, with only 72 cars reported stolen so far in 2026.

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Local law enforcement attributes this success to a combination of heightened vigilance and a strategic crackdown on organised crime. The police investigations have consistently tracked the movement of stolen automobiles, noting that a maximum number of these vehicles are trafficked into the Mewat region, which serves as a notorious transit hub for the dismantling of auto parts and the operation of illegal resale networks. By intensifying night patrolling and establishing robust, targeted check posts at key borders, the administration is making it increasingly difficult for these interstate auto-lifter gangs to transport stolen property out of the district.

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Commenting on the ongoing operational progress, Gurugram police spokesperson Inspector Sandeep Kumar stated, "Our targeted crackdown on active auto-lifter modules and increased night dominance have effectively broken the backbone of these interstate gangs. While two-wheelers remain highly vulnerable due to their high resale value, our teams are working relentlessly to further squeeze the transit routes and dismantle the receivers of stolen property in areas like Mewat. We are committed to maintaining this momentum to ensure the safety of every resident’s vehicle."

Vehicle theft trends between January 1 and May 31

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2025: 1,019 vehicles stolen

2026: 902 vehicles stolen

Net improvement: 11.48% reduction in total vehicle theft cases