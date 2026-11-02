Gurugram road-sweepers idle row: MC seeks chargesheet against Executive Engineer for lapses

Weeks after reports that the city’s road sweeping machines were lying idle during the pollution season, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has recommended a chargesheet against Executive Engineer Sunder Sheoran over serious lapses in handing over and taking over the machines.

In a letter dated October 30 to the Director General, Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, MC Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya sought major-penalty proceedings under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. A copy was sent to the Commissioner and Secretary of the department in Chandigarh.

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The move comes as Gurugram battles dust pollution. MC’s clean air action plan, submitted to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), identifies 404.6 km of road suitable for mechanical sweeping. It states that the city needs 72 machines against 24 available.

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The inquiry was conducted by Additional Commissioner Yash Jaluka on October 27, with the report submitted on October 28. It followed a review meeting on October 21, where Joint Commissioners reported improper handover and missing components.

The MC had awarded two six-month contracts for operating and maintaining the machines. The work order for 20 machines was issued on September 26 and came into effect on October 1. The order for five machines was issued on August 12 and became effective on August 22. Sheoran was the Executive Engineer concerned.

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The inquiry recorded four prima facie lapses. The handover was not backed by adequate verification of the machines and their components. Written handover records and certification of the machines’ condition were also not ensured.

The process was not supervised adequately to safeguard corporation assets. No demonstrable action was taken to levy penalties or recover repair costs from the outgoing agency, M/s JK Contractor.

The report also found the incoming agency, M/s Radha Krishan Coop L/C Society Ltd, prima facie deficient. Under the tender, it had to inspect the machines before bidding, accept them on an “as is where is” basis and complete major repairs within seven days. Despite its email dated October 2 stating that all machines were operational, it fell short on inspection, verification and timely repair of faults.

The report recommends assessing and recovering the cost of missing components, repairs and penalties from the agencies. On October 29, the Commissioner directed both Additional Commissioners-cum-Heads of Clusters to initiate penalty action against the defaulters.

The letter cites newspaper reports dated October 16 and 29 on parked machines and poor road-sweeping performance. One report said 10 of the 24 machines were found idle at night in Sector 47. Another, based on GPS shift data, said seven of the 20 machines recorded no movement, while 13 covered 122.7 km in 14 hours. The Commissioner said these claims need to be verified against GPS records, logbooks and field inspection reports.

Calling the lapses a “serious failure to safeguard public assets” that affects dust-control services, the letter said they warrant major-penalty proceedings.