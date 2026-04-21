Gurugram shocker: Woman professor’s car falls into unmarked pit on Sushant Lok Road

A woman professor had a narrow escape after her car plunged into a large, unmarked pit dug in the middle of a road in the upscale Sushant Lok-1 area of Gurugram.

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The incident took place on Galleria Road when the professor was returning home from work on Monday evening. According to eyewitnesses, the pit dug for ongoing construction work had been left open and unattended for several months without adequate safety measures. Due to poor visibility in the dark and absence of warning signs, the driver failed to notice the excavation and drove straight into it.

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Locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the professor after considerable effort. While she escaped any major injury, her vehicle suffered significant damage.

Residents alleged that despite being located in one of the city’s most posh localities, there was neither any barricading nor a warning signage around the excavation site. “This pit has been lying open for months. The agency responsible has completely ignored safety norms,” said a local resident, adding that such negligence could have led to a major tragedy.

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The professor, who resides in Sushant Lok-1 and works as a Head of Department at a private university in Sector 55, expressed deep anguish over the incident. She said the accident left her mentally shaken and caused substantial damage to her car.

She has decided to file a formal complaint with the Gurugram Police, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the Municipal Corporation, seeking strict action against the officials and contractors responsible.

The incident has once again raised serious questions over civic accountability and safety compliance in Gurugram, especially in high-traffic and residential zones where ongoing infrastructure work continues without proper safeguards.