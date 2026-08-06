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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram SHO’s husband rams car into official vehicle, booked

Gurugram SHO’s husband rams car into official vehicle, booked

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Gurugram, Updated At : 12:19 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A domestic dispute between a woman police inspector and her husband escalated into a confrontation at a Gurugram police station, with the officer’s husband allegedly creating a ruckus at the station and later ramming his car into an official vehicle carrying her, injuring the driver.

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An FIR has been registered against the accused for allegedly ramming the official vehicle, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and carrying out a life-threatening attack.

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According to police, the incident took place on the afternoon of August 3. In his complaint, constable Manish Kumar, the driver of the Sector 40 SHO, stated that he was taking the official vehicle to inspect arrangements for While the vehicle was parked inside the police station premises, a man allegedly approached it and behaved inappropriately with the female officer. When the vehicle began moving, he allegedly hit the window of the car.

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“The female officer informed me that the person was her husband. Later, while the official vehicle was heading towards HUDA City Centre, a grey Safari coming from behind rammed into it near Kanhai red light at around 12.25 pm. The impact damaged the official vehicle and caused injuries to my neck and lower back,” the constable stated in his complaint.

He further alleged that the accused got out of his vehicle, snatched the purse from the officer’s hand and fled. When he attempted to stop him, the accused allegedly drove the car towards him, forcing him to move away to avoid being hit.

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