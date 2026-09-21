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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram site collapse: SC seeks Centre, Haryana reply on PIL for independent probe into 7 deaths

Gurugram site collapse: SC seeks Centre, Haryana reply on PIL for independent probe into 7 deaths

Contending that such failures were not confined to Haryana alone, the petitioner has also sought nationwide safety standards for high-risk construction work and a national record of construction fatalities

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and Haryana Government on a PIL seeking a “complete, independent and time-bound investigation” into the March 9 construction-site collapse in Gurugram that claimed seven workers’ lives and left several others injured.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant asked the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Haryana Government, Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Signature Global (India) Ltd (developer), Balajee Infratech and Construction Private Ltd (contractor), and one Deendayal Sharma (sub-contractor) to respond to the petition filed by National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour.

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Contending that such failures were not confined to Haryana alone, the petitioner has also sought nationwide safety standards for high-risk construction work and a national record of construction fatalities.

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On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the bench — which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohanna — that the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code should prescribe specific safety standards for construction workers. He demanded guidelines on lines of standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

CJI Kant suggested creating a dedicated corpus for construction workers as a pre-condition for grant of licence to builders while Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the petitioner to place a comparative chart identifying the gaps in the new rules vis-à-vis the safety requirements already contained in existing rules.

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The accident occurred on March 9, 2026 at the Signature Global City of Colours project at Sidhrawali, Gurugram after a retaining wall allegedly collapsed near an under-construction Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station, Gurugram under Sections 105 and 125 of the BNS.

However, the petitioner has demanded a broader technical and statutory inquiry into the incident, examining excavation design, soil, and stability assessment, shoring arrangements, engineering approvals, risk assessments, inspection records, safety audits, and supervision.

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