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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Six 2-wheelers impounded for tampering with number plates

Gurugram: Six 2-wheelers impounded for tampering with number plates

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Gurugram, Updated At : 10:43 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A vehicle with a tampered number plate in Gurugram.
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Teams of the Gurugram Traffic police impounded six two-wheelers found plying on roads with tampered number plates.
Some vehicles had tape applied to their number plates, while others had been painted black. Additionally, some vehicles were found to have tampered number plates.
According to a senior traffic police officer, they are regularly taking strict action against vehicles violating traffic rules, including those plying without number plates or displaying number plates in violation of the prescribed norms. On Sunday, six two-wheelers were impounded for concealing their identities by tampering with their number plates.
ASI Rajbir, Zonal Officer, Railway Station T-Point, along with his team, impounded a scooter whose number plate had been concealed using tape. Meanwhile, ASI Yudhvir, Zonal Officer, Wazirabad Chowk, along with his team, impounded five two-wheelers, including scooters and motorcycles.
A senior traffic police officer said during the enforcement drive, various forms of tampering with vehicle number plates were detected. Some vehicles had tape affixed to their number plates, some had their number plates painted black, while others were found using tampered number plates.
The Gurugram Traffic Police appealed to the general public to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on their vehicles and refrain from concealing, altering or tampering with number plates. Strict action against traffic rule violators would continue, he added.
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