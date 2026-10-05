Gurugram: Society residents hold protest over security, basic amenities

Residents of The Westerlies, Sector 108, Gurugram, held a peaceful demonstration on Sunday against Experion Developers Pvt Ltd and its maintenance agency Mainage Facility Management Pvt Ltd over security, sewage infrastructure, parks, power backup and maintenance services in the township.

According to The Westerlies Resident Welfare Association (RWA), the township’s perimeter fencing and boundary walls are damaged at several points, while boom barriers and Park+ RFID tags at the entry gates are not functioning effectively. The absence of the MyGate visitor-management system at Kite Gate has also raised concerns over visitor verification.

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Residents have also raised concerns over the capacity of the sewage infrastructure. With approximately 900 plots in the township, the association has termed the existing trunk sewage line inadequate and has called for an independent technical audit and necessary augmentation of the network.

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Residents have further objected to the increase in CAM charges from Rs 10 to Rs 19 per sq yd per month over two years, representing an increase of approximately 90 per cent. The association has sought disclosure of the basis for the increase and audited accounts, and has demanded that CAM charges be rolled back to the last undisputed rate pending adjudication by HRERA.

The residents have also sought improvements in the development and maintenance of parks and green areas, operationalisation of the community club, reliable power backup, internal roads and drainage, as well as greater transparency in maintenance expenditure, including accounts and vendor details. The association has also sought the handover of the religious site and all common areas and facilities.

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The association has called upon Experion and Mainage to submit a written, time-bound action plan within 15 days. It reiterated that the demonstration was peaceful and disciplined. In the absence of concrete action, residents have stated that they will pursue further remedies before HRERA, GMDA, the district administration and other competent authorities.

RWA President Rajesh Joon stated, “Why are the amenities incomplete when the builder is charging more than necessary?” Citing irregularities on part of the builder, he recommended an SIT investigation and strict legal action by the Haryana government.

RWA Vice President Ravinder Kumar Yadav stated, “All promises made by the builder remain unfulfilled, residents are deprived of basic amenities.” He warned that the RWA would initiate legal action against the builder.

A resident Savita said all residents feel cheated. She expressed dismay over the failure to construct the community club and the fact that the builder sold off the place of worship.

Despite several attempts, officials of Experion Developers Pvt Ltd and its maintenance agency Mainage Facility Management Pvt Ltd could not be contacted.