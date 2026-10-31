Gurugram spitting fine: Rs 100 for paan, gutkha, chewing gum

Think twice before spitting out that paan or sticking used chewing gum on a footpath in Gurugram. A Rs 100 spitting fine will now be imposed for each violation.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a public notice directing action against people who spit in public places or throw used chewing gum on roads and other public spaces.

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Where the rule applies

The corporation has asked residents, passers-by, shopkeepers and visitors to keep public spaces clean. The directions cover areas under its jurisdiction, including roads, footpaths, public parks, markets, bus stops and government premises.

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Paan, gutkha and pan masala in the line of fire

The notice makes it clear that spitting saliva, paan, gutkha and pan masala in public spreads unhygienic conditions. It also raises the risk of infection, the corporation says. Offenders will be issued challans under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the applicable sanitation byelaws.

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Chewing gum also banned from streets

Throwing or sticking used chewing gum on roads, footpaths and other public places is also prohibited. Citizens have been advised to dispose of it properly in dustbins. Those who don't will be challaned as per rules.

Which provisions apply

The notice cites Sections 309(1)(c), 310, 381 and 393 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, along with notified bye-laws. Authorised officers and enforcement staff have been told to take appropriate action against violators, issue challans and maintain a record of the action taken.

Where applicable, defying a statutory notice can also invite further action under the law, the notice states.

Commissioner's appeal

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has urged residents to refrain from spitting in public, including paan and gutkha, and from discarding used chewing gum in the open. He said keeping the city clean, healthy and free of garbage requires the participation of every citizen.

With the fine now spelt out in an official notice, the test will be enforcement on the ground: whether challans are actually issued at busy markets, bus stops and government offices, where such littering is most visible.